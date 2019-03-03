First Sunday Guided Nature Tour at Josephine Sculpture Park

Join us for our First Sunday Guided Nature Tour! During this approximately 1-hour walking tour (see accessibility note below), staff will guide you to explore native species and habitats, learn about JSP’s conservation practices, and examine how select sculptures connect us with our environment. Tours may also include a 5 minute sensory meditation, nature journaling or a mindful walking practice, depending on the group’s interest. All ages welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult.

$5 per person suggested donation.

**Accessibility: Our paths are mowed and traverse the landscape to be as accessible as possible by motorized wheel chair. However, some paths are not accessible. Please contact us prior to your visit if you would like to reserve our golf cart.**

For more information visit josephinesculpturepark.org