First Sunday Nature Hike at Bernheim

First Sunday Nature Hike

Join a Volunteer Naturalist for an engaging nature hike on the first Sunday of each month from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $7 for Bernheim members and $10 for non-members. Registration is required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program. Call (502) 955-8512 or visit Bernheim.org. Space is limited. Please bring masks in case social distancing is not possible throughout the hike.

These hikes are longer than our First Saturday Hikes and are aimed primarily at adults, but children six years and up are welcome. No pets are allowed. Masks and social distancing are required.

About Bernheim

Bernheim’s mission is to connect people with nature. Whiskey maker, Isaac W. Bernheim established the 14,000+ acre arboretum and research forest in 1929 as a gift to the people of Kentucky. Bernheim’s gate is open every day 7 a.m. until approximately sunset, except December 25 and January 1. Admission to the park is always free for members and free for all every weekday. Weekends and holidays have a $5 environmental impact fee per vehicle for the public. Schools and tour groups are welcome; please call in advance for fees and scheduling. The Visitor Center and Gift Shop are open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day, including weekends. Isaac’s Café, located in the Visitor Center, is open 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with refreshments. Bernheim is located in Clermont, KY, about 20 minutes from the Louisville airport. From I-65, take exit 112 and follow the signs. The entrance is approximately one mile from the interstate. Bernheim is a non-profit organization that relies on memberships, grants and donations for support.

For more information or to make reservations call 505-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org