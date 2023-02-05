First Sunday Nature Stroll at Bernheim

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

First Sunday Nature Stroll at Bernheim

Join a Volunteer Naturalist for an engaging nature walk on the first Sunday of each month.

These hikes are longer than our ECO Kids Hike of the Day and are aimed primarily at adults, but children 6 years and up are welcome.

No pets, please.

Bernheim members $10; non-members $15

For more information or to make reservations call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org

