Fishing Derby at John James Audubon State Park

he 12th Annual Kids Fishing Derby will be held at John James Audubon State Park on Saturday, June 16, from 7:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. It is a free event and open to children ages 5-16. Three age-specific divisions will offer prizes for the biggest fish, smallest fish, and most numerous caught. Test your fishing prowess and compete for prizes! Fishing experts from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife will be on hand to teach fishing techniques. To participate, please sign-up at the John James Audubon State Park Boat Dock.

For more information call (270) 826-2247 or visit parks.ky.gov