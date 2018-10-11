Fit Lit Walking Book Club: In Country by Bobbie Ann Mason

Thursday, Oct 11, 12:00pm - 1:00pm

A walking book club combines a fun and informal small group book discussion along with some healthy exercise!

This library staff-led talk will lead readers on a scenic walk around downtown, while we discuss western Kentucky native and PEN/Hemingway Award winning author Bobbie Ann Mason's novel In Country.

All programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net