Fit Lit Walking Book Club: Kill All Your Darlings by David Bell

Fit Lit Walking Book Club combines a fun and informal small group book discussion along with some healthy exercise!

These library staff-led walks take you on a scenic stroll around downtown while we discuss popular titles.

July 12, 2021, 6pm - Clay's Quilt by Silas House

led by Matt Jaeger, McCracken County Public Library School Outreach Coordinator

Clay's Quilt by Silas House, in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of his debut novel.

Authentic and moving, Clay's Quilt is both the story of a young man's journey and of Appalachian people struggling to hold on to their heritage.

August 9, 2021 -6 pm -The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy

led by Lea Wentworth Youth Services Librarian

This title is a beautifully illustrated book for all ages that explores life’s universal lessons. This book has captured the hearts of millions of readers all over the world.

September 13, 2021 -6 pm The Last Flight by Julie Clark

led by Bobbie Wrinkle Adult Programming Coordinator

Cloaked under the "Me Too" movement theme, Clark takes us first inside the head of Claire, revealing why she fears her husband’s manipulation, abuse, and power. A power so strong that she knows he’ll stop at nothing to track her down. If that’s not frightening enough, we then learn how Eva stumbled into being a key player in the underbelly of the drug world, which she now regrets and will go to great lengths to extricate herself from its horrors.

October 11, 2021 6 pm Kill All Your Darlings by David Bell

led by Kristen Anderson, facilitator of the library's Happily Ever After Book Club

When a professor’s student disappears and is presumed dead, he passes off her manuscript as his own—only to find out it implicates him in an unsolved murder in this new thriller from USA Today bestselling author. This is a suspenseful, provocative novel about the sexual harassment that still runs rampant in academia—and the lengths those in power will go to cover it up. Bell is a Professor of English at Western Kentucky University where he co-founded and directs the MFA program in creative writing.

Titles are available to checkout and through the library's e-books access.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net