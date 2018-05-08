Five Finger Death Punch at Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Five Finger Death Punch at Rupp Arena

Five Finger Death Punch, often shortened to Five Finger or Death Punch also abbreviated as 5FDP or FFDP, is an American heavy metal band from Las Vegas, Nevada. 

For more information visit  rupparena.com

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
