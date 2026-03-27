Five For Fighting & Edwin McCain at The Carson Center

Five For Fighting & Edwin McCain

Five For Fighting John Ondrasik, the songwriter and performer known as Five For Fighting, has spent two decades crafting the emotional soundtrack of our lives. From the Grammy-nominated “Superman (It’s Not Easy)” to the reflective chart-topper “100 Years,” Ondrasik’s music has become a staple at weddings, graduations, and historical moments alike. Beyond the piano, Ondrasik is a dedicated humanitarian, using his art to speak truth to power and support causes ranging from US troops to international human rights. With over a billion streams and a reputation as one of the decade's leading balladeers, his live performance is a masterclass in melody and message.

Edwin McCain Called a “street corner prophet” by USA Today, Edwin McCain has been touring the world for over 30 years. He is the voice behind the enduring romantic ballads “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask For More”—songs that have not only topped charts but have been covered by pop icons like Justin Bieber and Charlie Puth. Known for his authentic spirit and affable humor, McCain’s live shows feel less like a concert and more like catching up with an old friend.

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