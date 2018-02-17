Flanagan's Wake at Market House Theatre

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Flanagan's Wake at Market House Theatre

Transport yourself to the Emerald Isle and join the villagers of the beautiful, but fictional, village of Grapplin, County Sligo, Ireland. The locals are celebrating the passing of one of their own, Flanagan – in true Irish style. This is one wake you won’t want to miss!

Flanagan’s Wake is the perfect place to celebrate Valentine’s Day. It will be performed in Market House Theatre’s (MHT) multi-use building located at 200 Kentucky Avenue. Tickets are still available for the show which is held each night at 7.30 pm and will run from February 14 - 17.  Tickets are just $20 each.  

A cash bar and plenty of Kleenex are available. This will be held in cabaret style seating and MHT will provide pretzels for the tables. 

Please note that this performance is not appropriate for young children and is recommended for teens and older

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org

Info
Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001 View Map
Theater & Dance
270-444-6828
