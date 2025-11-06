× Expand Artwork by CJ Bloomer The Last Five Years Artwork

Flashback Theater Co. presents The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown

December 12-21, 2025

Directed by Billy Christopher Maupin

Music Direction by Theresa Jean Kibby

at Somerset First United Methodist Church

Over the course of five years, two twenty-something working artists fall in and out of love in New York City. In this intimate and emotionally powerful musical, both are given the chance to share their side of the story. Cathy tells her story backwards while Jamie tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their bittersweet wedding in the middle of the show.

For more information call (888) 394-FbTC or visit flashbacktheater.co/events/the-last-five-years/