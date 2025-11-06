Flashback Theater Co. presents The Last Five Years
to
Somerset First United Methodist Church 99 S Central Ave, Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Artwork by CJ Bloomer
The Last Five Years Artwork
Flashback Theater Co. presents The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown
December 12-21, 2025
Directed by Billy Christopher Maupin
Music Direction by Theresa Jean Kibby
at Somerset First United Methodist Church
Over the course of five years, two twenty-something working artists fall in and out of love in New York City. In this intimate and emotionally powerful musical, both are given the chance to share their side of the story. Cathy tells her story backwards while Jamie tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their bittersweet wedding in the middle of the show.
For more information call (888) 394-FbTC or visit flashbacktheater.co/events/the-last-five-years/