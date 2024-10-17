× Expand Count Dracula by Ted Tiller, art by Mahayla Mounce Count Dracula by Ted Tiller

Flashback Theater Presents Count Dracula by Ted Tiller

by Ted Tiller, adapted from Bram Stoker’s Classic Novel

Directed by Sommer Schoch

October 17th – 27th, 2024

There’s a new patient at the asylum and a new resident in the castle across the valley, who has been seen only at night. Dr. Seward is desperately trying to keep his asylum and his spinster sister in order, when his ward, Mina, becomes very ill after a visit from the new neighbor. Mina’s fiancé Jonathan arrives just in time to try to cure her of the illness before it claims her life. Baffled by the horrific events that have unfolded, Dr. Seward sends for the self-proclaimed ‘Vampire Hunter’ Van Helsing to put this nightmare to bed for good. The wolves howl, the bats fly, the lights flicker … and the legendary story of Count Dracula unfolds.

For more information call (888) 394-3282 or visit flashbacktheater.co/events