Flashback Theatre Presents Rosies: The Women Who Riveted a Nation

Rosies: The Women Who Riveted a Nation

by Amber Frangos

Directed by Sommer Schoch

The Black Box at Old City Hall 400 E. Mount Vernon St. Somerset, Kentucky

Rose Leigh Abbott left her small town Kentucky home to support the war effort and her children. Widowed with two small children she became a working single mother during World War II and became the face of Rosie the Riveter for the war bond films shown in movie theaters across the nation. Her efforts and those of her coworkers Margie, Doris, and Kay are vital in bringing the war to its victorious end.

2018 Show Dates:

Thursday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at www.flashbacktheater.co on February 1, 2018.

This production sponsored by Somerset 106 WTLO.

.

About Flashback:

Flashback Theater is a producing theater company in Somerset, Kentucky with the mission of exploring our present relationship to the world through the lens of our past interactions as a community and through the passionate pursuit of theater that speaks to the soul.

For more information visit flashbacktheater.co