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Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt in Madisonville

Join us Thursday, April 2, for an unforgettable night at Kentucky Sports Factory! Our egg hunt will take place on the field behind KSF (weather permitting, otherwise on the courts). We encourage kids to wear white or neon, and to bring glow sticks and light-up accessories to fully enjoy the glow-in-the-dark experience!

The first 250 kids will receive a FREE flashlight!

Doors open at 6:00 PM with open play, music, and a glow dance party to kick things off. You can also enjoy special themed treats from our Back Porch Grill!

Egg hunts will be split by age groups 3–5, 6–8, and 9–12. The night wraps up with exciting prizes—keep an eye out for special eggs containing tickets for bigger rewards!

Enjoy glow games, bounce house, yard games, crafts, and a visit from our factory fox between hunts. Some extra activities will require a $5 wristband.

Bring your friends and come early—we’re expecting a big crowd and lots of fun!

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