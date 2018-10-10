Fleetwood Mac at KFC Yum! Center

Legendary, GRAMMY-award winning band Fleetwood Mac announced today a North American tour, set to kick off in October and travel through 50+ cities ending in Spring of 2019. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature the newly announced line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

Tickets for the tour will go on-sale to the general public starting on Friday, May 11 at 10am

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com