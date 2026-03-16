Fleetwood Macbeth at The Virginia Theater

Multiple performances May 14–24 - check website for dates and times

We celebrated the songs of Fleetwood Mac on our stage earlier this year at a sold-out Rumours tribute show. We’re doing it again this spring with something wildly original: Flashback Theater Co.'s performance of Fleetwood Macbeth!A rock-infused twist on Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, Fleetwood Macbeth is set in the 1970s radio world and packed with the iconic music of Fleetwood Mac.

Come experience one of the most creative productions of the season from our friends at Flashback Theater. Multiple performances May 14–24

For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com/