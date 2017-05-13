Flint & Stones at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 38 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167

Flint & Stones at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Arrowheads, geodes and crinoids take center stage during this special event dedicated to everything natural! Bring your rock and arrowhead collections to share with other rock hounds. We also want to see your leather, bone, feathered, wooden or fiber items. Prizes will be given in various contests including most unique rock, best rock collection, best arrowhead collection, best other natural item collection. Marble making demonstrations will be given throughout the day. Flint knappers and whittlers needed. Vendor space is available but restricted to items fitting the theme of the event.

For more information call 270-487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 38 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167 View Map

270-487-8481

