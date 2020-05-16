× Expand Sheila Rush Marble making is fun!

Flint & Stones at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

This annual event is dedicated to all things natural with an emphasis on rocks! Bring your favorites to swap, sell or just show off! Wood, fiber, bone and other natural items are also welcome. Prizes given for best overall collection, most unique piece etc.

Flintknapping, marble making and tie-dye demonstrations throughout the day. (Tie dye demonstrations will be led by the Friends of Old Mulkey. You bring the item to dye and they supply everything else. $3.00/t-shirt size item.)

Flintknappers needed.

Theme related vendors welcome. Please register.

FREE

For more information call (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov/tompkinsville/parks/historic/old-mulkey-meetinghouse-state-historic-site