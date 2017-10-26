Flip FabriQue at the Norton Center

Hold onto your seats! Flip FabriQue is going to send the auditorium into flight. With their exciting, high-spirited, and hilarious production, Catch Me! (Attrape-moi), the Quebec-based circus troupe makes their Norton Center debut. Catch Me! is a gravity defying spectacle featuring acrobatics, a trampo-wall, hula hoops, juggling, and aerialist techniques in a crowd-pleasing cirque sensation for adults and children alike. This troupe of seven incredible artists playfully performs amazing feats of agility and skill in a fast-paced, innovative show that has been lauded for its technical ability and panache. Veterans of esteemed companies such as Cirque du Soleil and Cirque Éloize, the Flip FabriQue troupe, says the New York Times, “projects an irrepressible spirit of fun and, yes, it’s catching.” October 26, Newlin Hall.

