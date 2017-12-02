Brian McKnight at the Norton Center

to Google Calendar - Brian McKnight at the Norton Center - 2017-12-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brian McKnight at the Norton Center - 2017-12-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brian McKnight at the Norton Center - 2017-12-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - Brian McKnight at the Norton Center - 2017-12-02 20:00:00

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

 Brian McKnight at the Norton Center

 McKnight’s name is synonymous with sophistication and romance. With hits like “Anytime,” “Back at One,” and songs from his latest August 2017 release, Genesis, multi-platinum recording artist McKnight puts on an incredible, intimate performance at the Norton Center this holiday season. In addition to being a singer, songwriter, and producer, McKnight is also a multi-instrumentalist who plays piano, guitar, bass, percussion, trombone, tuba, flugelhorn, and trumpet. Collaborators across every genre have tapped his talents, from Quincy Jones and Justin Timberlake to Rascal Flatts and Willie Nelson. He has released 15 albums to date and has sold over 25 million albums worldwide. He makes his Newlin Hall debut this season with a concert of all-time favorites, holiday classics, and fresh tunes.  A truly exceptional talent and one of contemporary music’s brightest stars, McKnight continues to wow audiences around the world with a spectacular, one-of-a kind show.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com

Info
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Brian McKnight at the Norton Center - 2017-12-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brian McKnight at the Norton Center - 2017-12-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brian McKnight at the Norton Center - 2017-12-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - Brian McKnight at the Norton Center - 2017-12-02 20:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

October 2, 2017

Tuesday

October 3, 2017

Wednesday

October 4, 2017

Thursday

October 5, 2017

Friday

October 6, 2017

Saturday

October 7, 2017

Sunday

October 8, 2017

Submit Yours