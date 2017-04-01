Flora, Fauna and Forestry Fun at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 38 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167

Old Mulkey kicks off the new season with a selection of interactive activities which explore the ecosystems that call the park home. Participants may enjoy any one or all of the listed activities. Wear your walking shoes and dress for the weather!

7:00 am Birdwatching w/ Stephen Stedman (This program is for adults. Participants should bring binoculars; and if desired a bird guide.)

10:00 am Wildflower Walk w/ Ralph Thompson

2:00pm Forestry Fun w/ Park Staff

For more information call 270-487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov

270-487-8481

