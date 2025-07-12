× Expand Kentucky Kingdom Theme and Water Park Silent Disco

Floral Frenzy Silent Disco at Kentucky Kingdom

Stay late for a summertime Silent Disco, where guests can wear wireless headphones while dancing and singing along to music with a fun group of people! Guests can choose from 3 different music stations through headphones that will be controlled by a DJ. Headphones will be issued to guests on a first come, first serve basis. During this event, limited attractions will be operating in Hurricane Bay, including Big Surf from 7 - 9 PM.

This opportunity is included with your Season Pass or Daily Admission.

For more information call 502-813-8200 or visit kentuckykingdom.com/explore-the-park/festivals-events/silent-disco/.