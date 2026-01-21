× Expand Flourish Women’s Conference Flourish Women’s Conference

Flourish Women’s Conference in Madisonville

Created to Flourish Women’s Conference

📅 April 18, 2026 | ⏰ 10:00 AM

Y’all asked—and we’re delivering! We are bringing back the three most requested speakers, all in one powerful conference. This is a gathering you do not want to miss!

Join us as these anointed women of God pour out truth, encouragement, and bold faith:

✨ Janet Cunningham

✨ India Goostree

✨ Amanda Ball-Knight

Each of these women is a powerhouse for Jesus—so come expecting! The Lord is ready to meet you right where you are and lead you into all He has created you to be. It’s time to Flourish 🌸.

And of course, it wouldn’t be complete without worship! We are thrilled to have The Stone Family leading us in powerful worship and ministering through song.

Come ready. Come expectant.

It’s time to Flourish ladies.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/1161155822452331