Flower Artistry Hat Making with Galina Kofod

In this 2-day (May 14-15) hat making workshop in Oldham County, students will go through all the stages of creating flowers from silk and leather. This will include the preparation of materials, dying them, making patterns, assembling and finishing techniques. Students will have the opportunity to learn a famous Japanese flower making technique, Somebana, which enables them to individualize each and every flower. The flowers made using this technique look much more realistic than flowers made with traditional flower making techniques. Based on the Japanese silk flower making technique, students will learn how to apply this knowledge and skills to leather. On the first day of the class students will make a silk Old English Rose (David Austin Rose) in Somebana technique. On the second day of the class, students, depending on their progress, will create one or two flowers from leather. The students can choose from the range of flowers. Suitable for: all levels, no previous experience required. Please visit the website for a listing of tools and materials.

$465 per person

For more information call (260) 499-4407 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/