× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Flower Preservation with Sayde

Flower Preservation with Sayde at Yew Dell

$45 - $55 per person.

Join Garden and Arboretum Manager, Sayde Heckman, as she shares tricks of the trade to preserve floral bounty from the gardens. From pressing and hanging to drying and saving, you’ll learn how to preserve flowers, petals, leaves, and other cool stuff and how to use these techniques year-round to retain the beauty of nature for wreaths, ornaments, and other decor items. Attendees will go home with a filled flower press to continue the experience on their own. Ticket fee includes all supplies.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar