Fly Fishing Weekend at Pine Mountain

to Google Calendar - Fly Fishing Weekend at Pine Mountain - 2017-11-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fly Fishing Weekend at Pine Mountain - 2017-11-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fly Fishing Weekend at Pine Mountain - 2017-11-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Fly Fishing Weekend at Pine Mountain - 2017-11-11 00:00:00

Pine Mountain State Park 1050 State Park Road, Pineville, Kentucky 40977

Fly Fishing Weekend at Pine Mountain

Pine Mountain State Resort Park will host its Fly Fishing Weekend Nov. 11-12.

Participants will learn to fly fish in the beautiful autumn mountains during this two-day workshop. It will include choosing equipment, fly selection, reading a stream, casting, and hooking and landing a fish.

The weekend package includes a Saturday continental breakfast, classroom and casting instruction on Saturday, Saturday night's lodging, a Sunday streamside lunch, and actual fly fishing on Sunday.

This workshop starts with an 8 a.m. Saturday breakfast, followed by a 9 a.m. classroom experience. After lunch on your own, the class resumes with individual casting instructions. After dinner, participants can watch the film "A River Runs Through It."

Sunday's class will include fishing instruction, fishing on your own and a box lunch along Clear Creek.

The package cost is $189 per person or $295 per couple.

For more information call 606-337-3066 or visit  parks.ky.gov

Info
Pine Mountain State Park 1050 State Park Road, Pineville, Kentucky 40977 View Map
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
606-337-3066
to Google Calendar - Fly Fishing Weekend at Pine Mountain - 2017-11-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fly Fishing Weekend at Pine Mountain - 2017-11-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fly Fishing Weekend at Pine Mountain - 2017-11-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Fly Fishing Weekend at Pine Mountain - 2017-11-11 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

October 18, 2017

Thursday

October 19, 2017

Friday

October 20, 2017

Saturday

October 21, 2017

Sunday

October 22, 2017

Monday

October 23, 2017

Tuesday

October 24, 2017

Submit Yours