Fly Fishing Weekend at Pine Mountain

Pine Mountain State Resort Park will host its Fly Fishing Weekend Nov. 11-12.

Participants will learn to fly fish in the beautiful autumn mountains during this two-day workshop. It will include choosing equipment, fly selection, reading a stream, casting, and hooking and landing a fish.

The weekend package includes a Saturday continental breakfast, classroom and casting instruction on Saturday, Saturday night's lodging, a Sunday streamside lunch, and actual fly fishing on Sunday.

This workshop starts with an 8 a.m. Saturday breakfast, followed by a 9 a.m. classroom experience. After lunch on your own, the class resumes with individual casting instructions. After dinner, participants can watch the film "A River Runs Through It."

Sunday's class will include fishing instruction, fishing on your own and a box lunch along Clear Creek.

The package cost is $189 per person or $295 per couple.

For more information call 606-337-3066 or visit parks.ky.gov