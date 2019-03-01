Flying High: Kentucky’s Hall of Fame Women Aviators

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

 Flying High: Kentucky’s Hall of Fame Women Aviators

Kentucky women have made an impact on aviation. One of them, Evelyn “Mama Bird” Johnson, taught 5,000 people to fly and gave 9,000 FAA flight exams in her career that spanned more than a half century. She also was involved in the Civil Air Patrol and managed a small airport in Morristown, Tennessee.

Join us and learn more about Johnson and other “sheroes” in the Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame whose inspiration continues.

Speaker:  Marty Schadler, The Aviation Museum of Kentucky

Cost: $8; KHS members $5. Price includes museum admission so feel free to explore our exhibits the rest of the day!

Bring Your Lunch: Pay at the front desk on event day.

Pre-order a Boxed Lunch: Cost is $10 in addition to admission. Lunch orders and payment required by 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 22. There will be no refunds for lunch orders cancelled after that time. To order call 502-782-8118

For more information call (502) 782-8118 or visit history.ky.gov

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
