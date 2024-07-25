× Expand Bri Bowers Flyover Film Festival

Flyover Film Festival at Speed Art Museum

Cue the lights, turn up the volume, and grab the popcorn because the 14th annual Flyover Film Festival is coming to town from July 25-28 at the iconic Speed Cinema! Presented by the renowned Louisville Film Society and Speed Cinema, our lineup will feature a vibrant mix of indie gems, insightful documentaries, and captivating short films.

Plus, you’ll get to hear from some of the filmmakers themselves during the post-screening Q&As! Tickets are just $8 for the lucky Louisville Film Society and Speed members, and $12 for general admission. Plus, we’ll be hosting a cash bar in the Speed Cinema lobby.

We’ll have more parties during the festival to celebrate the filmmakers and their hard work! So bring your thirst for both drinks and knowledge!

Thank you to our generous sponsors, the stars behind the scenes: sonaBlast, Reunacy, Louisville Tourism, 21c Museum Louisville, West 6th Brewing Nulu, Bourbons Bistro, RNDC, Republic Bank, Scott Carter Design, Bri Bowers, Puget Sound Design, LunacyU, Louisville City Football Club, Racing Louisville Football Club, and Kentucky Call Sheet.

For more information call 5027740767 or visit louisvillefilmsociety.org/flyover-film-festival/