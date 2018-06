Foaming and Exfoliating Body Buffer Bag with Seventh Street Gifts

Feed and buff your summer skin with rich plant butters and sugar scrubs. An all -natural, kosher, and vegan, predetermined foaming bath butter base will be enhanced and customized by participants with essential oils, clays, sugars and salts to best suit individual preferences. Ages 18 & up. Registration required.

