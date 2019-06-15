Foghat at the Carson Center

to Google Calendar - Foghat at the Carson Center - 2019-06-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Foghat at the Carson Center - 2019-06-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Foghat at the Carson Center - 2019-06-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Foghat at the Carson Center - 2019-06-15 19:00:00

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Foghat at the Carson Center

  Foghat’s live performances show why the band is still around today and why they will be able to keep on rockin’ as long as they want. This band truly is timeless. Constant touring is part of their DNA and the band just loves to play. Their live show is as intense as ever with the incredible energy and musicianship that one would expect and hope for from a seasoned band with such a long musical history and they are bringing their fans along for the ride.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Info

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
to Google Calendar - Foghat at the Carson Center - 2019-06-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Foghat at the Carson Center - 2019-06-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Foghat at the Carson Center - 2019-06-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Foghat at the Carson Center - 2019-06-15 19:00:00