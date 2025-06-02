Folk Art Frenzy Art Camp at OMFA

Folk Art Frenzy Art Camp at OMFA 

This free art camp is scheduled at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, June 2-6 and will feature classes exploring the diversity of the Appalachian spirit.

For more information, phone 270-685-3181 or visit the museum's website omfa.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

