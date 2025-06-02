Folk Art Frenzy Art Camp at OMFA
to
Owensboro Museum of Fine Art 901 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Folk Art Frenzy Art Camp at OMFA
This free art camp is scheduled at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, June 2-6 and will feature classes exploring the diversity of the Appalachian spirit.
For more information, phone 270-685-3181 or visit the museum's website omfa.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
