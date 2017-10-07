Janice Miller Demonstrates Folk Art Painting at Kentucky Artisan Center

On Saturday, Oct. 7, Janice Miller, of Lancaster, will demonstrate her folk art painting from 10:30 to 3:30 at the Center.

Miller grew up on a farm in Kentucky, where her family raised all their own food. She helped tend and raise many of the animals that today are the subjects and inspiration for many of her paintings.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov