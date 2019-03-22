Folk Band Zoe Speaks at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Zoe Speaks is not your ordinary folk band. They are rooted deep in family, in the music making, storytelling lineages of their rural Eastern Kentucky origins, where music is a part of daily life, and where singing goes hand in hand with working. Their music is rooted in the Appalachian sounds they grew up playing, but freely draws on a variety of rhythms and styles from smooth folk-pop to blues and calypso.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org