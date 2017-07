Foo Fighters at Rupp Arena

Experience the sonic majesty of songs from Foo Fighters' upcoming album — Concrete and Gold — at Rupp Arena on October 21st, 2017. Concrete and Gold marries some of the most insanely heavy Foo Fighter riffs ever with lush harmonic complexities courtesy of a first time team-up with producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Pink).

Foo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee.

For more information visit rupparena.com