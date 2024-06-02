Food Truck Friday Summer Concert Series - Lawrenceburg
Century Bank Park 44 Anna Mac Clarke Ave , Kentucky 40342
Food Truck Friday Summer Concert Series
Get ready to groove and grub at the hottest concert series in KY! Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with FREE live music, mouthwatering food trucks, sweet desserts, refreshing shaved ice, and a tantalizing selection of beverages including beer, wine, and bourbon! Don’t miss out on the ultimate combination of good tunes and great tastes – bring your friends, family, and dancing shoes! See you there!
Live music starts at 6pm.
June 2nd- Zack Attack Band
July 5th- Conch Republic
August 2nd- Classic Rock Experience
For more information, please visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/