Food Truck Friday Summer Concert Series - Lawrenceburg

Century Bank Park 44 Anna Mac Clarke Ave , Kentucky 40342

Get ready to groove and grub at the hottest concert series in KY! Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with FREE live music, mouthwatering food trucks, sweet desserts, refreshing shaved ice, and a tantalizing selection of beverages including beer, wine, and bourbon!  Don’t miss out on the ultimate combination of good tunes and great tastes – bring your friends, family, and dancing shoes! See you there! 

Live music starts at 6pm.

June 2nd- Zack Attack Band 

July 5th- Conch Republic

August 2nd- Classic Rock Experience 

For more information, please visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
