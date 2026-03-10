Food Truck Friday in Lawrenceburg

Century Bank Park 44 Anna Mac Clarke Ave , Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Food trucks roll in, the music turns up, and summer nights in Lawrenceburg settle into an easy rhythm. Each month, a Friday evening brings a lineup of crowd-favorite food trucks and live music to keep the energy going as the sun goes down. Come hungry and stay awhile—whether you're discovering a new favorite dish or dancing along to the band.

June kicks things off with Zach Attack, followed by The Crashers in July and Soul Circus closing out the series in August. Bring your lawn chairs, spread out a blanket, and gather your crew for a relaxed night of good food, live music, and summer air.

For more information call 502-598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/food-truck-friday-summer-concert-series-3/2026-06-12/

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
502-598-3127
