Food and Wine Pairing Demonstration at Bourbon Country Welcome Center

Join us for an exclusive Food and Wine Pairing Demonstration on March 2nd at 4:00 PM, featuring the expert guidance of Chef Matthew Croft and wine aficionado Travis Huber. For just $35, you'll have the opportunity to watch Chef Croft prepare two exquisite dishes live, designed to complement a carefully selected white and red wine. Travis Huber will enhance your experience by walking you through the unique characteristics and flavor profiles of each wine, ensuring a perfect pairing that delights the palate. This event is a fantastic way to deepen your understanding of food and wine interactions, enjoy delicious cuisine, and learn how to create your own pairings at home. Don't miss this blend of culinary art and wine expertise—reserve your spot today!

For more information call 5027845533 or visit bourboncountrywelcomecenter.com