FoodChain's HARVEST at 21c Museum Hotel Lexington

Date: September 12, 2024

Location: 21c Museum Hotel

Time: 6:30-9:30 PM

Limited tickets are available now.

FoodChain is delighted to announce one of the most anticipated events of the year, HARVEST 2024, scheduled for September 12 at the stunning 21c Museum Hotel. This evening promises an exquisite blend of art, gourmet cuisine, and enchanting music, creating an experience you won’t want to miss.

Proceeds from this event benefit FoodChain, a Lexington nonprofit founded in 2011 which forges links between community and fresh food through education and demonstration of sustainable food systems. FoodChain increases access to locally sourced, fresh food for everyone with their urban aquaponics farm, food literacy education programs, and direct food access provision.

To purchase tickets, please visit foodchainlex.org or LockboxLex.com or go directly to https://givebutter.com/c/HARVEST2023