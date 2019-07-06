For King & Country Concert in Madisonville

Join us in The Best Town on Earth for our annual Praise in the Park outdoor concert. This event is FREE for all to attend and enjoy an opportunity to worship as a community.

Two-time GRAMMY® award-winning Australian duo, for KING & COUNTRY, comprised of brothers Joel & Luke Smallbone, recently released their much anticipated third studio album, burn the ships, a sweeping musical landscape that explores themes of new beginnings, forgiveness, hope, and love. The album’s soaring debut and GRAMMY® nominated single, “joy,” held the No. 1 spot for four consecutive weeks, and has been streamed more than 18 million times. In Winter 2019 Joel & Luke are performing in their Australian homeland for the very first time as part of the burn the ships | world tour and have sold out 6 of the 7 Australian cities, including the iconic Sydney Opera House. Their previous album, the gold-certified RUN WILD. LIVE FREE. LOVE STRONG. debuted at No. 1 on iTunes, and produced two GRAMMYs®, four Dove Awards, and a hugely successful 60-date arena tour. They have garnered four No. 1 hits, nine Top 10 hits, and had songs featured on the Emmys, Super Bowl, Sunday Night Football and other high-profile events, including performances on The Tonight Show, Today Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! In October 2016, the Smallbone brothers released the indie film inspired by their No. 1 hit of the same name, Priceless, about human trafficking.

For more information call 270-824-2100 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/events