For King & Country: Burn the Ships at KFC Yum! Center

Two-time GRAMMY award winning duo for KING & COUNTRY is heading back out on the road, as the 2019 Billboard Music Award nominees just announced the burn the ships | world tour: North America is coming to Louisville this fall. The extensive run will see for KING & COUNTRY bring the bow of the proverbial “ship” to life with thrilling new stage and lighting setup and a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com