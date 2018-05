For The Love Of Paint Exhibit at Artists Attic

Featuring works from

Bill Fletcher and Eric Johnson

Meet the Artists! May 18, 2018 5-8 pm

Reception during

LexArts Gallery Hop

Catered and Cash Bar by Sweet Lilu's

Monday-Thursday, 10AM-5PM

Friday-Saturday, 11AM-5PM

The Artists' Attic | 401 W Main St, Ste 401

For more information call 859.254.5501 or visit theartistsattic.org