Ford Motor Company Ky Derby Festival Spelling Bee

The Ford Motor Company Kentucky Derby Festival Spelling Bee showcases Kentucky and Southern Indiana’s top spellers in a suspenseful competition that leaves only one standing. To advance to this event, students must first win their county competition. The top five finishers receive savings bonds from the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation, while the overall champion gets to ride on the Winner’s Float in the Republic Bank Pegasus® Parade.

For more information call 800-928-3378 or visit discover.kdf.org