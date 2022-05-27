× Expand Forecastle Media Package Forecastle Festival Fans

Forecastle Festival at Louisville's Waterfront Park

Forecastle Festival Returns Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 - 29, 2022

2022 Festival to feature headliners Tyler, the Creator, Tame Impala, Jack Harlow and more

The Forecastle Festival, Louisville’s longest running festival returns for its 20th anniversary event Memorial Day weekend, May 27 - 29, 2022 with an all-star lineup boasting GRAMMY-winning rapper Tyler, the Creator, psychedelic rock powerhouse Tame Impala and GRAMMY-nominated hometown hero Jack Harlow.

More than 50 artists across hip-hop, alternative, electronic and more will grace the Forecastle stages over the course of the three-day event including Rüfüs Du Soul, Phoebe Bridgers, Porter Robinson, Clairo, 6Lack and Black Pumas. The full lineup can be found below.

Tickets are available immediately via SMS presale with a general on-sale to follow on Thursday, January 6 at Noon EST. Ticketing options include 3-Day and 1-Day tickets for General Admission, GA+ and VIP experiences.

VIP experiences include access to up-close, prime viewing areas at the Mast and Boom stages, access to the VIP Lido Deck Lounge, located next to the Mast Stage and featuring shaded seating; premium restrooms; and food and beverage offerings from Louisville's favorite dining destinations; a variety of beer, wine and cocktails for purchase plus complimentary water and sodas from private bars in the Lido Deck Lounge and Boom Stage viewing area; complimentary salon services including festival braids and bio-glitter; a priority entrance lane into the festival and access to all General Admission areas.

The upgraded GA+ experience will also be available and includes access to a private retreat with seating and shade near the Mast Stage, air-conditioned restrooms, full-service bar with beer, wine and cocktails and food for purchase. To purchase 3-Day or 1-Day tickets and for the full list of amenities, visit forecastlefest.com/tickets.

The 2022 festival will bring not only new timing, but a reimagined fan experience. The Mast Stage will continue to offer sweeping views of the Ohio River, cast against the Louisville skyline. Now located on the Wharf, the Ocean Stage will be fully tented, creating an immersive musical experience. A reshaped festival site will improve fan mobility, ensuring patrons never miss a minute of their favorite artist or the chance to discover something new.

The festival will continue its support of the Forecastle Foundation, the 501(c)3 that works year round to preserve and protect threatened ecosystems in Kentucky and around the world. From each weekend pass purchased, $3 will benefit the foundation’s work and partners. A portion of funds raised will support tornado relief efforts in Central and Western Kentucky. Since its inception in 2010, the Forecastle Foundation has contributed more than $700,000 to local and global conservation projects and helped protect and preserve more than 51,000 acres of land and more than 300 miles of waterways.

For more information visit forecastlefest.com