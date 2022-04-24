Forest Bird and Wildflower Walk at Creasey Mahan

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Forest Bird and Wildflower Walk at Creasey Mahan

Join Naturalist Jacob Crider for a forest stroll to learn about bird behaviors, nesting preferences, and foraging techniques. He will help you identify plants and flowers. Must be able to walk on uneven ground; difficulty is moderate. $10/person or $5/members; children 6 and under free.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

