Forest Bird and Wildflower Walk at Creasey Mahan

Join Naturalist Jacob Crider for a forest stroll to learn about bird behaviors, nesting preferences, and foraging techniques. He will help you identify plants and flowers. Must be able to walk on uneven ground; difficulty is moderate. $10/person or $5/members; children 6 and under free.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/