Forest Homeschool Hike at Bernheim Forest

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Forest Homeschool Hike at Bernheim Forest

A hiking opportunity for kids between grades K-5 to come out and learn, play, and excercise. This event includes a short lesson followed by a hike.

Registration is required; Members $5 per student, Non-members $7 per student. No fee for adults but they must accompany children, to register call 502-955-8512, space is limited. Registration and program fee due by 4 pm the day prior to start of program.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
