Forest Sanctuary Stroll at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

FREE

In honor of Easter, this event will be free to all. Naturalist Jacob Crider will lead a peaceful walk in the forest pointing out birds, flowers, turtles and other discoveries. Meet at the picnic pavilions near the Nature Center. Please bring binoculars, if available, and wear field-friendly shoes for hiking. Masks are optional.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
