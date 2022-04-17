× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Easter Forest Sanctuary Stroll

Forest Sanctuary Stroll at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

FREE

In honor of Easter, this event will be free to all. Naturalist Jacob Crider will lead a peaceful walk in the forest pointing out birds, flowers, turtles and other discoveries. Meet at the picnic pavilions near the Nature Center. Please bring binoculars, if available, and wear field-friendly shoes for hiking. Masks are optional.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/