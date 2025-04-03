Forever Belle: Sallie Ward of Kentucky at The Filson

Forever Belle tells the story of 19th-century socialite Sallie Ward Lawrence Hunt Armstrong Downs (1827–1896), a charming and reckless figure who defied societal norms. Historian Randolph Paul Runyon separates myth from fact, exploring her aristocratic roots, controversial exploits, and early feminist stance. Richly illustrated, this biography offers a captivating glimpse into antebellum privilege, celebrity culture, and a woman determined to control her own destiny.

