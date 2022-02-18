Forgotten Foundations: Louisville’s Lost Architecture at The Filson Historical Society

“Forgotten Foundations” explores the rise, fall, and revitalization of the urban core. For much of its history, Downtown Louisville was the foundation and heart of the city. Downtown became a hub for many businesses in a post-Civil War building boom. Grand buildings with intricate architectural details were a visual symbol of Louisville’s growing economic power. But as people and businesses relocated to the suburbs, downtown saw a major decline. Buildings once seen as architectural gems were now perceived as outdated. Urban renewal and the expansion of expressways meant that many buildings foundational to the city were demolished. This exhibit will remember what was lost through architectural and photographic records left behind. “Forgotten Foundations” will be open for viewing Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm at the Filson Historical Society, 1310 S. 3rd Street, Louisville. Tours of the exhibit and grounds are free, but reservations are strongly encouraged.

