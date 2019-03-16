Forkland Pie Supper and Spaghetti Dinner

Years ago, when the schools in the Forkland area were one-room schools, one of the big events of the year at each school was the annual Pie Supper. The older girls and women of the area would each make a delicious pie and specially decorate it. At the pie supper, there would be an auction at which the boys and men bid on the pies. The high bidder for each pie (usually a sweetheart or husband) would then get to eat the pie with the pie’s maker. It was a lot of fun and a great fundraiser for the schools. The pie supper was continued at the Forkland School before it was closed.

This year the Pie Supper is on March 16, 2019.

The Spaghetti Dinner runs from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM serving spaghetti, with either meat or marinara (tomato) sauce and parmesan cheese, tossed salad, garlic bread, and iced tea or lemonade.

The Spaghetti Dinner prices are:

Adults $7.00

Ages 4-12 $4.00

3 and under FREE

Coffee and soft drinks are available at $1 each.

After the dinner we start the Pie Auction. Admission to the auction is free. We encourage everyone (men too!) to donate a pie or other baked goods (cakes and cookies are both appreciated!). There will be all kinds of desserts to bid on including stack pies, fried apple pies, jam cakes, chocolate cakes, and sometimes cookies and homemade ice cream. You can eat the pie you win for dessert or take it home. And you don’t have to eat it with the pie’s maker, but it might be a fun way to get to know them!

For more information call 859-332-7146 or visit forklandcomctr.org