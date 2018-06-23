Fort Harrod Settlement & Raid at Old Fort Harrod

Our signature event! This is a full scale re-enactment, complete with living history, native culture, presentations, demonstrations and even a Native attack on the fort! A 1770's mix of settlers, sutlers (sellers) and Natives. Come and enjoy the weekend and check out all the great history and entertaining people here. This 10th year anniversary we are proud to add a live performance by Father Son & Friends Saturday night from 7-11. There is no additional charge for the concert, it comes free with your paid admission to the event.

For more information call 859-527-3131 or visit parks.ky.gov